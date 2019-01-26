Local

Man in critical condition after shooting Saturday at 73rd and Prospect

By Matt Campbell

January 26, 2019 03:16 PM

Police responded to a shooting Saturday at a business at 73rd Street and Prospect Avenue. The victim was in critical condition.
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition.

Police were called to a business at 73rd Street and Prospect Avenue just after 11 a.m. on a report of shots fired. The victim, described as in his 40s, had already been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Police said the man was downgraded from stable to critical condition.

Police said two men, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s, are suspects. They left the scene in a white Chevrolet truck and a black Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell has been a news reporter for The Kansas City Star since 1982. He can be reached at 816-234-4902.

