Missouri GOP elects Hoflander of Higginsville to be state Republican chairwoman

The Missouri Republican State Committee on Saturday chose Kay Hoflander of Higginsville to be its new chairwoman.
The party described Hoflander as a “long-time grassroots Republican activist. She has served as a party committeewoman and chairwoman in Lafayette County. Hoflander was vice chair of the state Republican party during the 2018 election cycle.
She is vice president of Hoflander Ford in Higginsville.
“It’s an honor to be chosen to lead the Missouri Republican Party at a critical time for our party and our state,” Hoflander said in a statement released by the party.
“Missourians have elected a historic number of Republicans at the state, local and federal levels — entrusting the GOP with the tremendous responsibility of leading our great state. I look forward to protecting the gains we’ve made, growing our party and highlighting the conservative agenda that is moving Missouri forward.”
The state committee elected Nick Myers of Joplin as vice chairman, Derrick Good of Cedar Hill as secretary and Pat Thomas of Jefferson City as treasurer.
