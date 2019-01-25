Local

Kansas City Zoo names otter pups after Star Wars trio — and Mark Hamill approves

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 25, 2019 10:41 PM

Kansas City Zoo’s otter triplets make their debut

Three otter pups, born last October, ventured out on exhibit for the first time Friday morning. The triplets, Han, Luke and Leia, named after Star War characters, got to know their new home under the watchful eye of their parents and three siblings.
By
Up Next
Three otter pups, born last October, ventured out on exhibit for the first time Friday morning. The triplets, Han, Luke and Leia, named after Star War characters, got to know their new home under the watchful eye of their parents and three siblings.
By

Three baby otters — Han, Luke and Leia — have made their public debut at the Kansas City Zoo, and as the official ‘Star Wars’ Twitter account said, these pups are “in for plenty of adventure.

“We have a good feeling about it,” the ‘Star Wars’ account posted, quote-tweeting the zoo.

Video clips show the small otters playing and scampering around in their exhibit space.

The baby otters were introduced to zoo-goers for the first time on Friday.

The Asian small-clawed otter triplets were born last October.

They join their older siblings, Connor, Clover and Otis, along with mom Cai and dad Ian on exhibit inside the Tropics building, the zoo said.

Aside from receiving Twitter love from the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, actor Mark Hamill also chimed in Friday with a tweet: “Thanks for finally reuniting Han, Luke and Leia, @KansasCityZoo- It’s much appreciated! #YouOtterBeProudOfYourselves

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  