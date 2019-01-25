Local

Kansas City mother and 3-year-old daughter reported missing, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 25, 2019 03:42 PM

Autumn Fears and Louisa A. Reeves
Autumn Fears and Louisa A. Reeves Courtesy of the Kansas City Police Department
Autumn Fears and Louisa A. Reeves Courtesy of the Kansas City Police Department

A 22-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter have been reported missing in Kansas City, police said in a news release Friday.

Police said Autumn Fears and Louisa A. Reeves were possibly last seen around 10 p.m. Jan. 5 leaving the residence located in the 4900 block of Michigan Avenue and getting into a black, newer model SUV.

The two were reported missing on Wednesday.

Fears, the mother, is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 110 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, police said.

Louisa, her daughter, is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. 

Police said their family is concerned for their well-being. 

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Units of the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5136.

  Comments  