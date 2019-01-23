Man who died while burning wood with machine was ‘likely electrocuted,’ Raytown police say

A 32-year-old man who died in Raytown this week was likely electrocuted while using a machine to burn wood, police said in a news release.
The victim was identified by police as Aaron Hall, of Richmond.
Raytown police said its officers were requested to help paramedics on a medical call at a home in the 10800 block of East 70th Terrace around 5:35 p.m. A resident at the home reported finding Hall unresponsive.
When officers arrived, the resident was performing chest compressions on Hall. Officers helped until EMS arrived.
Hall was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police later learned Hall was using a machine to burn wood with electricity when he was apparently electrocuted.
Police said they were continuing to investigate the incident Wednesday afternoon.
