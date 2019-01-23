Local

Man who died while burning wood with machine was ‘likely electrocuted,’ Raytown police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 23, 2019 08:36 PM

A 34-year-old man died after experiencing a medical emergency during a struggle with Olathe police who had responded to a report of an armed disturbance Saturday.
A 34-year-old man died after experiencing a medical emergency during a struggle with Olathe police who had responded to a report of an armed disturbance Saturday. -
A 34-year-old man died after experiencing a medical emergency during a struggle with Olathe police who had responded to a report of an armed disturbance Saturday. -

A 32-year-old man who died in Raytown this week was likely electrocuted while using a machine to burn wood, police said in a news release.

The victim was identified by police as Aaron Hall, of Richmond.

Raytown police said its officers were requested to help paramedics on a medical call at a home in the 10800 block of East 70th Terrace around 5:35 p.m. A resident at the home reported finding Hall unresponsive.

When officers arrived, the resident was performing chest compressions on Hall. Officers helped until EMS arrived.

Hall was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later learned Hall was using a machine to burn wood with electricity when he was apparently electrocuted.

Police said they were continuing to investigate the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017. She can be reached at 816-234-7909.

  Comments  