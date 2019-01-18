Local

Firefighter suffers minor injuries while putting out structure fire in Independence

By Tony Rizzo

January 18, 2019 10:34 AM

Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting a blaze that broke out Friday morning inside a vacant building in Independence.

Independence fire officials said the fire was reported at 9:37 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of East U.S. 40, just west of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The vacant building was described as a “garage-like structure,” and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A section of U.S. 40 was shut down during the incident. Fire officials reported around 11 a.m. that the blaze was out. An investigator will begin working to determine a cause.

Independence fire crews were assisted by Kansas City firefighters.

