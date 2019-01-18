Local

Woman is found dead in Lee’s Summit home as firefighters put out blaze

By Glenn E. Rice

January 18, 2019 10:03 AM

A woman was killed late Thursday when a fire broke out inside of a house in Lee’s Summit.

The victim’s name has not been released. Fire crews responded to the blaze just before 11:30 p.m. after receiving an automatic residential alarm from the home located in the 1500 block of SW 6th Street.

Smoke billowed from the single-story residence as fire crews arrived. Additional firefighters were summoned and the incident was upgraded to a structure fire.

A person arrived and told firefighters that someone was likely in the living room. When fire crews searched the house they found a deceased woman in the living room.

They also searched the rest of the house and found no one else.

It took firefighters roughly 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The fire was contained to the living room but there were smoke and heat damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is assisting Lee’s Summit with its investigation.

