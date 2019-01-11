Local

Belton barbecue restaurant catches fire, injuring one person

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 11, 2019 05:43 PM

A fire broke out at Little Pig BBQ in Belton on Friday, Jan. 11. A screen grab from Facebook shows a photo of the damaged restaurant with a note that said it would be closed until further notice.
A fire broke out at Little Pig BBQ in Belton on Friday, Jan. 11. A screen grab from Facebook shows a photo of the damaged restaurant with a note that said it would be closed until further notice. Little Pig BBQ Facebook
A fire broke out at Little Pig BBQ in Belton on Friday, Jan. 11. A screen grab from Facebook shows a photo of the damaged restaurant with a note that said it would be closed until further notice. Little Pig BBQ Facebook

A fire broke out at a barbecue restaurant in Belton Friday afternoon. The outside of the building and an area near the kitchen was damaged, the Belton Fire Department said.

The department was dispatched to the scene just before 1:15 p.m. at Little Pig BBQ at 103 S. Scott Ave.

Belton Fire Chief Norman Larkey, Sr., said it appeared the blaze started just outside the building.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday afternoon.

The fire department estimated about six or seven customers and at least two employees were at the restaurant at the time of the blaze.

One person was treated for injuries at the scene and was later released, Larkey said. No one else was reported hurt.

South Metro, Grandview and West Peculiar firefighters also responded to the scene.

Little Pig BBQ shared a photo of the damage on its Facebook page with a message that said it would be “closed until further notice.”

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017. She can be reached at 816-234-7909.

  Comments  