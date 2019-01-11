Belton barbecue restaurant catches fire, injuring one person

A fire broke out at a barbecue restaurant in Belton Friday afternoon. The outside of the building and an area near the kitchen was damaged, the Belton Fire Department said.
The department was dispatched to the scene just before 1:15 p.m. at Little Pig BBQ at 103 S. Scott Ave.
Belton Fire Chief Norman Larkey, Sr., said it appeared the blaze started just outside the building.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday afternoon.
The fire department estimated about six or seven customers and at least two employees were at the restaurant at the time of the blaze.
One person was treated for injuries at the scene and was later released, Larkey said. No one else was reported hurt.
South Metro, Grandview and West Peculiar firefighters also responded to the scene.
Little Pig BBQ shared a photo of the damage on its Facebook page with a message that said it would be “closed until further notice.”
