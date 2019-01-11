Local

Excessive speed likely a factor in fatal pickup crash at Gillham Rd. rock wall

By Glenn E. Rice

January 11, 2019 10:01 AM

Kansas City police are investigating Friday whether excessive speed caused a driver to lose control of a GMC Sierra pickup and crash into a rock wall at Gillham and Rockhill roads, killing the driver.

The wreck was reported just after 1:30 a.m. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police said the Sierra truck was heading south on Gillham Road when the driver lost control. The pickup struck the concrete median, uprooted a metal utility police and slammed into a rock wall.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to police.

It is the second vehicle fatality reported in Kansas City in 2019.

