Excessive speed likely a factor in fatal pickup crash at Gillham Rd. rock wall

Kansas City police are investigating Friday whether excessive speed caused a driver to lose control of a GMC Sierra pickup and crash into a rock wall at Gillham and Rockhill roads, killing the driver.
The wreck was reported just after 1:30 a.m. The victim’s name has not been released.
Police said the Sierra truck was heading south on Gillham Road when the driver lost control. The pickup struck the concrete median, uprooted a metal utility police and slammed into a rock wall.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to police.
It is the second vehicle fatality reported in Kansas City in 2019.
