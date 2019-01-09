Local

Car crashes in Clay County work zone, injuring two workers, MoDOT says

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 09, 2019 04:48 PM

Two workers with the Missouri Department of Transportation were injured Wednesday, Jan. 9 after a car struck one of the workers and a maintenance truck in Clay County on Route KK near Thomas Lane Road. This is a Google Maps view of the area from 2013.
Two workers with the Missouri Department of Transportation were injured Wednesday morning after a car struck one of the workers and a maintenance truck in Clay County.

The crash happened before 10:30 am. when the workers were picking up signs on Route KK near Thomas Lane Road.

A car hit a worker, who was standing behind the maintenance truck, and it hit the truck before coming to a stop, according to an online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The worker was pinned underneath the vehicle until nearby crew members were able to move it off of him, MoDOT said in a news release.

A second worker who was inside the truck at the time of the crash was also injured, MoDOT said.

Both workers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old from Plattsburg, had minor injuries and was seeking treatment on his own, according to the highway patrol report.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the highway patrol.

“It’s imperative that motorists pay close attention while driving, especially in work zones,” MoDOT said in a statement. “Remember to Buckle Up, Phone Down whenever you get behind the wheel. MoDOT also encourages all motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions and drive safely to ensure everyone is able to Arrive Alive.”

