31-year-old Platte City man dies in two-vehicle crash in Parkville

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 07, 2019 09:58 AM

A 31-year-old Platte City man died after being injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Parkville, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified as Aaron L. Lancaster, according to a preliminary crash report from the highway patrol.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near Missouri Route N and Naylor Road, which is just west of Missouri 152 and Interstate 435 in Parkville.

Lancaster was headed east on Route N when a pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old Fort Leavenworth man failed to stay in its own lane around a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into Lancaster’s car, according to the highway patrol.

Lancaster was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Fort Leavenworth man was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

