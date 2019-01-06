82-year-old Harrisonville, Mo., woman dies in rear-end crash after stopping on I-49

The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed in a crash Saturday along Interstate 49 as 82-year-old Doris M. Graef of Harrisonville, Mo.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. about four miles south of Harrisonville along southbound I-49.
Prior to the crash, Graef had improperly stopped her 2002 Saturn in the roadway of I-49, according to the highway patrol. A second vehicle then rear-ended her car. Graef, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash.
A 28-year-old woman who was a passenger in the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to a hospital. The 33-year-old male driver of that vehicle had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Neither was wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.
