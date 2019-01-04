Multiple lane closures scheduled on Interstate 435 this weekend for bridge work, MoDOT says

Multiple lanes of Interstate 435 on the Missouri side are expected to be closed for road work now through Sunday.
The lanes closures on I-435 are scheduled to happen between Three Trails Crossing and State Line Road, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Crews began closing lanes of the interstate 7 p.m. Friday.
On I-435 eastbound, crews are expected to close lanes until only one remains open.
On I-435 westbound, traffic is set to be reduced to two lanes.
Westbound I-470 was also reduced to one lane coming into the interchange.
Crews also planned to close the access ramp from 104th Street to eastbound I-435.
This work is for a repair on the Blue River Bridge as part of the I-435 South Loop Link project, MoDOT said.
