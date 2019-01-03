Local

Officers save man trapped under ice in Grandview lake

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 03, 2019 03:26 PM

Officers broke through an ice-covered Grandview lake Thursday morning and pulled a 59-year-old man out of the water.
Police officers broke through ice to pull a 59-year-old man from a small Grandview lake Thursday morning.

The man had been walking along the edge of the lake in the 800 block of Lakeview Drive at about 10:20 a.m. when he fell into the water and became trapped under the ice.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that the man had fallen in. Grandview police and fire departments broke through the ice to pull him from the water. Firefighters started performing CPR on the man. An ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Grandview police detectives investigated the scene and interviewed witnesses. All indications are that the man accidentally fell into the lake, police said.

