‘Dinosaurs Revealed’ exhibit at Union Station to roar on

The dinosaurs at Union Station are not going anywhere, for a while.
Station officials announced the popular “Dinosaurs Revealed” exhibit of animatronic beasts will remain open through spring break.
Having produced the exhibit in-house, Union Station had the flexibility to extend the run through March 24.
More than 130,000 people have seen “Dinosaurs Revealed,” making it one of the most successful exhibits the station has offered. Visitors have come from all 50 states and seven countries.
“Dinosaurs Revealed has been a monstrous hit since opening June 30,” Union Station CEO George Guastello said in announcing the extension. “Our collective fascination with dinosaurs continues to grow.”
The exhibit includes 26 animatronic dinosaurs as well as real fossils that visitors can touch.
