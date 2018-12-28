Cause of KC house fire that killed 1-year-old twins still under investigation

A house fire that killed 1-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, remains under investigation by the Kansas City Fire Department.
Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said Friday the fire department concluded its physical examination of the scene of the blaze that killed the two children and was waiting on interviews to be conducted before releasing its findings.
The fire broke out about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of a house in the 3400 block of Woodland Avenue.
The family, four adults and six children, moved in sometime in November, according to the fire department. It said it appeared the home had been remodeled or was going to be remodeled at the time of the fire.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
A 23-year-old sister was at the home with the six children when the fire broke out. She escaped the burning home with four of the children.
Family members told arriving firefighters there were still children inside. The fire was mostly contained to one room, where the twins were found, but it started to spread, Walker said.
The fire was put out within 5 to 10 minutes, he said.
Fire investigators and the Kansas City Police Bomb and Arson Unit were working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was requested to help with the investigation, Walker said.
Officials from the city’s Dangerous Buildings program also showed up Friday to conduct a survey of the property.
Walker said more information on what caused the fire may be released early next week.
The property where the fire happened is owned by a church located up the block called World Harvest Ministries, Walker told The Star.
Jackson County property records show a nonprofit organization called iCare Village of Hope Inc. paid taxes on the property in November. The nonprofit shares an address with World Harvest Ministries.
The church’s pastor, Terry Glenn, who is also listed as a registered agent of iCare Village of Hope, was not available for comment when The Star reached out Friday.
A member of the church told The Star on Thursday that they were helping the family, who had recently joined the church.
Comments