KCK man dies after early-morning crash on Interstate 70, highway patrol says

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 28, 2018 04:26 PM

A 33-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man died following a one-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Interstate 70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near I-435 in Wyandotte County.

An online crash report from the highway patrol said the driver lost control of his 1995 Buick LeSabre and drove south of the roadway. The car then struck a ditch, overturned and spun and came to a rest upside down.

The driver, identified as Nathan Edward Jones Jr., was pronounced dead hours after the crash.

The report said Jones was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

