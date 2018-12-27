11-year-old girl reported missing in Kansas City, police say

An 11-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday in Kansas City, police said.
Chelsea Brown left her home in the 5100 block of N.E. 44th Terrace at around 4:15 p.m., police said.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, weighing around 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing blue jean capri pants and a black shirt.
Police believe she might have taken an overnight bag with her.
Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
