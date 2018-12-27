Police identify Kansas City woman hit and killed by vehicle on Christmas

Kansas City police have released the name of a woman hit and killed by a vehicle on Christmas night in Kansas City, North.
Police said that Donna J. Simons, 50, of Kansas City, was killed on Interstate 435 at Pleasant Valley Road. Simons was walking in one of the highway lanes around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit by a northbound vehicle, according to police.
Two occupants of the vehicle were not injured.
