80-year-old KCK man killed in Christmas Eve traffic crash

An 80-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man was killed in a Christmas Eve traffic crash in northern Missouri, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
Edward R. Gault was among nine people killed on Missouri roads over the holiday period from Dec. 21 through Christmas Day, according to the highway patrol.
A vehicle driven by Gault crested a hill on Missouri 190 at a high rate of speed and went airborne in Livingston County, west of Chillicothe on Monday, the patrol reported. The vehicle left the road, traveled down a ditch, struck an embankment and went airborne again before landing on its top.
Gault and a 15-year-old passenger, who suffered serious injuries, were both wearing seat belts, the patrol noted.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
In another crash, a 57-year-old Kearney woman was killed on Saturday.
The patrol said that Correna Masters was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road and crashed into a creek along Interstate 35 in Clinton County, south of Cameron. She was not wearing a seat belt. The driver, who suffered serious injuries, was also not wearing a seat belt.
Troopers worked a total of 294 crashes involving 80 injuries during the holiday period.
Comments