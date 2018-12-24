Local

‘I don’t know how I will smile again’: Loved ones say goodbye to 3 Blue Springs teens

By Joyce Smith

December 24, 2018 08:02 PM

Friends gather to mourn three teens killed in Blue Springs crash

Friends of three teens killed in a crash in Blue Springs on Sat, Dec. 22, 2018 gathered where the accident occurred on Sunday to mourn the loss of their friends and classmates.
Fifteen-year-old Nicholas Fordham was always up for a party. On Christmas Eve, his mother said he was making sure his friends and family gathered for one more.

“He was smiling all the time,” said his mother, Sheila Handley. “He was the one everyone wanted to be.”

Nicholas, Darrian Warnack and Kaylen Wright were killed Saturday night in a two-car crash at Northwest Indian Hills Drive and Northwest Duncan Road in Blue Springs.

Dozens of their loved ones gathered on a field at Blue Springs’ Freshman Center High School at dusk Monday. As the sun set, they released dozens of bright red and blue balloons in heart and star shapes. They shared hugs, over tears and laughter, and gazed at framed photo collages of the three teenagers, shining lights from their cellphones as the sky darkened.

photos of the teens.JPG
Photo collages stood as memorials to Nicholas Fordham, Darrian Warnack and Kaylen Wright.
Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

Darrian’s girlfriend, Kristen Wheeler, wore a red sweatshirt with his photo and the dates of his birth and death.

“He made sure everyone was laughing,” Kristen said. “It’s hard to believe something like this could happen. But he will always be remembered.”

The cause of the car crash is still under investigation.

On her Facebook page, Handley said just her love for God got her out of bed that morning.

“I don’t know how I will ever smile again, I don’t know anything in this life except being a mom. How do I ever say ‘Nick was?’ ”

