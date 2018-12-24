All this JoCo man wanted for Christmas was his two front teeth. He got that and more

All Evans Kamuru wanted for Christmas was his two front teeth.
The Olathe man got more than that recently from family, friends and the community of the Gospel Outreach Center in Lenexa.
The story actually begins with Christmas last year, as Kamuru explains on Facebook. He was using his teeth to cut tape while wrapping Christmas presents when his right upper front tooth broke off and went flying.
“God has a sense of human coz about a week later, while eating a waffle, just two days into the new Year 2018, I felt something else fly out of my mouth … and no it was not the waffle,” Kamuru wrote. “My left upper front tooth had broken off as well! Both teeth had crowns on them that had obviously weakened with time.”
He joked that his wife, Edith Kinangs, had socked him during an argument.
But it wasn’t so funny when he learned how expensive dental implants are. The family had other priorities, so Kamuru made do all year with a temporary plastic filler.
Unbeknownst to Kamuru, friends created a WhatsApp group to raise money for his teeth and for the care of his autistic son, Zeke. They posted a joke video of Kamuru singing “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth.”
On Dec. 15 at the Gospel Outreach Center’s annual Christmas dinner and talent night, Kamuru was the emcee as well as a volunter for a magic act by Daniel Bostrom, who pretended to crush Kamuru’s plastic teeth with a mallet before making them disappear.
But it was a good trick when Kamuru was surprised to be presented with checks totalling more than $15,000. On top of that, Phillip Gordon, of Gordon Dental of Leawood, offered to give Kamuru a steep discount on his implants.
It is a three-step process that takes months, but Kamuru will have his two front teeth by next Christmas.
He shared his story, he said, to give God the glory.
“I terribly missed my teeth, lol,” Kamuru posted. “Also, the last few months were very stressful for us, financially speaking. Christmas cheer, faith, hope peace and joy were running on ‘E.’ God cared, had a plan all along, and TURNED OUR SITUATION AROUND!”
