Fatal wreck reported on I-435 in southeast Kansas City

Police said one person was killed in a Friday morning traffic crash on Interstate 435 in southeast Kansas City.
The wreck was reported about 9:45 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of the interstate between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
Initial reports were that the crash involved a passenger car and a tractor-trailer.
One lane of southbound I-435 remained open while Kansas City police investigated the crash.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments