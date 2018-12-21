Local

Fatal wreck reported on I-435 in southeast Kansas City

By Tony Rizzo

December 21, 2018 11:02 AM

KC Scout
Police said one person was killed in a Friday morning traffic crash on Interstate 435 in southeast Kansas City.

The wreck was reported about 9:45 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of the interstate between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.

Initial reports were that the crash involved a passenger car and a tractor-trailer.

One lane of southbound I-435 remained open while Kansas City police investigated the crash.

