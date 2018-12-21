Local

One killed, one critically injured in east KC rollover wreck on Topping Avenue

By Tony Rizzo

December 21, 2018 09:39 AM

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a Thursday night traffic crash in east Kansas City.

Police said both people were ejected from their car in the crash that occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 23rd Street and Topping Avenue. Neither person was wearing a seat belt.

They were occupants of a blue Honda Accord that was heading south on Topping “at a very high rate of speed,” when the driver lost control, left the road and hit a large rock, according to Kansas City police.

The car hit a large rock and then flipped into several other rocks and a large tree.

The person driving the Honda was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

