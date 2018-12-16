Driver killed, child injured after car hits bridge in Kansas City, North

A driver was killed and a child injured in a single-car wreck early Sunday in Kansas City, North, according to police.
Police were called about 5 a.m. to Hidden Lakes Drive and North Hickory Street, where a Toyota Camry had crashed into a bridge.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 5-year-old child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
A 5-week-old infant did not appear to be injured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.
Police said the car had been traveling west on Hidden Lakes Drive when, for unknown reasons, it left the road and hit the bridge.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and the 5-year-old was not in a car seat or booster seat. The 5-week-old had been secured in a car seat.
