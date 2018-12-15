Local

21-year-old killed, others injured in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 15, 2018 08:53 PM

A 21-year-old man was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning in rural Cass County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Missouri 2 and Highway K, more than seven miles east of Harrisonville.

The highway patrol said a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling south on Highway K and failed to stop at a stop sign when it reached the intersection at Missouri 2.

A 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe heading west on Missouri 2 struck the driver’s side of the Ford car, causing it to go off the roadway, hit a ditch, guy-wire, a telephone box and a fence before coming to a complete stop.

The Chevrolet SUV went off the left side of Missouri 2 and also struck a ditch.

The driver of the Ford car was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Colton W. Parker, of Independence.

The highway patrol report said Parker was not wearing a seat belt.

A male passenger in the car was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet SUV, a 60-year-old man from Garden City, was taken to Cass Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

