KC police investigate shooting near Northeast High School

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon near Northeast High School.
Police said the victim was shot in the finger near Independence Avenue and ran to the high school at 415 Van Brunt Blvd. for help. The shooting did not occur at the high school, police said.
Details of what prompted the shooting have not been released. Classes had already dismissed for the day and a number of students were walking home or had boarded their school buses.
Police blocked off several streets near the high school while crime scene investigators collected evidence.
Anyone with information is asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
