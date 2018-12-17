This new scholarship fund could help 800 Kansas City high schoolers attend Mizzou

A Kansas City high school student with plans to attend the University of Missouri could secure up to $50,000 for tuition through a new scholarship program announced Monday.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright unveiled a $40 million fund that will provide 800 Mizzou scholarships for students living in the Kansas City area. It will be supported by Mizzou, the University of Missouri System and KC Scholars.

Eligible high school juniors in Platte, Clay, Cass and Jackson counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas can apply.

The program promises students $10,000 per year for up to five years. To cover the scholarships, KC Scholars plans to contribute $20 million, while Mizzou and the University of Missouri System will contribute $10 million each.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“KC Scholars works hard to provide financial assistance to students who want to attend college, and this partnership will ensure that even more students who qualify for KC Scholars will benefit from this important effort,” Cartwright said in a statement. “We are dedicated to our pursuit of eliminating financial barriers for students from Missouri and the Kansas City region who want to come to Mizzou.”

The announcement, made at North Kansas City High School, marks yet another Missouri scholarship fund launched in partnership with KC Scholars, a college savings program created in 2016 to help low- and modest-income families complete higher education. The program is funded by the Kauffman Foundation and various community groups.

In November, KC Scholars announced it had partnered with University of Missouri-Kansas City to provide $20 million to help an additional 400 low-and moderate-income students attend UMKC. More than 40 students already use KC Scholars funds to attend the university.

The 800 Mizzou scholarships would be in addition to 500 scholarships KC Scholars has already awarded to University of Missouri students.

According to a release, the new fund will first support high school seniors KC Scholars did not previously have enough money to support. Recipients must prove a financial need, maintain a 2.5 GPA and are typically high school juniors living in an eligible county.