Local

Driver has life-threatening injuries after crash on Volker Boulevard, KC police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 13, 2018 08:19 PM

A driver was seriously injured Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Kansas City.

The wreck happened on Volker Boulevard at The Paseo just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said a Mercury Grand Marquis appeared to be traveling west on Volker at a high rate of speed. The car went off the road to the right and crashed into a concrete barrier close to the northbound lanes of The Paseo.

The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

