One person injured, two dogs killed in duplex fire in Lee’s Summit

By Glenn E. Rice

December 13, 2018 09:50 AM

A resident escaped serious injury early Thursday after a fire at a duplex in the 500 block of Northeast Fernwood Circle in Lee’s Summit, according to fire officials.

Two dogs died in the fire, which was reported shortly after 3 a.m.

A resident came home from work and noticed heavy smoke pouring from the front door of their duplex. The resident rushed next door and alerted neighbors, called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone was inside the burning home, according to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

The person inside said they were awakened after smoke filled their bedroom. The person pushed open a window and escaped with the help of two Lee’s Summit police officers. That person was treated at a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire, which was contained to the living room. They later found two dogs inside the home had died.

There was no damage to the neighboring duplex.

It appeared the fire started near a sofa in the living room. The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Thursday.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

