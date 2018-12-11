Slap to woman’s buttocks in fitness class leads to lawsuit against Lenexa boxing club

A woman who says she was subjected to a “violent and aggressive” slap on the buttocks by a fitness instructor is suing the Lenexa boxing club where the incident occurred.
Heather Fricke Miller filed the lawsuit in Johnson County District Court against the owners of Title Boxing Club 10 of Lenexa.
Miller was at a fitness class on Dec. 12, 2017, when she was slapped on the buttocks by the class instructor, Bernard Mayberry, who is a mixed martial arts fighter, according to the lawsuit.
“Defendant Mayberry intentionally and/or negligently inappropriately touched Ms. Miller on the derriere in a rude, vulgar and offensive manner,” the lawsuit alleges. “The striking was unprovoked and delivered in such a way as to demean and degrade the plaintiff (Miller).”
The suit contends that the incident “invaded Ms. Miller’s reasonable sense of personal dignity,” and it caused “a strong and negative physical and emotional reaction.”
Miller has suffered physical and emotional injuries and is now afraid to go to a fitness facility, according to the suit.
After the incident, Miller met with the owners of the facility, but according to the suit they “callously disregarded” her concerns.
The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.
Mayberry and the owners of the facility did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
