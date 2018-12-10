Local

Man’s body found by firefighters after house fire in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

December 10, 2018 01:00 PM

Firefighters found the body of a man while putting out hot spots after a house fire in Kansas City Monday, according to authorities.

The man’s body was found in the rear of a burned house in the 4400 block of Mersington Avenue, said Deputy Chief James Dean, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving firefighters reported extensive fire at the rear of the home, Dean said. While a crew of firefighters attacked the blaze, others searched the house for possible victims.

After the blaze was extinguished, firefighters began the salvage and overhaul process, which includes extinguishing hot spots.

They found the man’s body at the rear of the house, which had partially collapsed and covered the man’s body, Dean said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Kansas City police were brought in to help investigate the man’s death.

