Pickup crashes into Northeast High School in KC; female passenger critically injured

By Robert A. Cronkleton

December 09, 2018 10:48 AM

A female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries when the pickup truck she was riding in crashed into Northeast High School late Saturday, according to Kansas City police.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the high school at 415 Van Brunt Boulevard.

A black Chevrolet pickup was headed south on Van Brunt when the male driver lost control near Thompson Avenue and Van Brunt, according to police.

The truck left the road and crashed into the school. A female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck. She was taken to a hospital where she was in critical condition, according to police.

The driver was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Robert A. Cronkleton

