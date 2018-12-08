Six former Jesuits with KC ties accused of sexually abusing minors

Six Catholic priests and brothers with connections to Rockhurst High School and Rockhurst University are named on a list of Jesuits with “credible accusations” of sexually abusing minors.
The list, issued Friday by the Jesuits’ U.S. Central and Southern Province, includes allegations against 42 former and current members of the province, going back as far as the 1940s.
It was compiled and released after an internal review of Jesuit personnel files, the province said in a news release.
Five of the accused men were assigned to Rockhurst High School in Kansas City at some point in their careers, while one was assigned to Rockhurst University and St. Francis Xavier Parish, according to the list.
The six were described as Jesuits who are no longer with the province or have been removed from ministry. Three were listed as deceased.
The list included the province and its predecessor entities: the New Orleans Province, the Missouri Province and the Independent Region of Puerto Rico of the Society of Jesus.
The six with ties to Kansas City were listed as follows:
▪ Francis J. Kegel, who died in 2009, received pastoral assignments at Rockhurst High School and St. Louis University High School. The province found one allegation of sexual abuse against Kegel from the 1940s. He had already left the Society of Jesus when the allegation was received.
▪ Dennis P. Kirchoff faces one allegation of sexual abuse from the 1990s and was listed as having pastoral assignments at Rockhurst High School and St. Louis University High School. He was removed from ministry in 1991 and left the Society of Jesus in 1995.
▪ Philip D. Kraus, who is accused of sexual abuse from the 1970s, had assignments at Rockhurst University and St. Francis Xavier Parish as well as St. Louis University High School, Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colo., White House Jesuit Retreat Office in St. Louis, Catholic Social Services in Peoria, Ill., Sacred Heart Retreat House in Alhambra, Calif., and Jesuit Hall Community in St. Louis. He was removed from ministry in 2003 and lives under supervision.
▪ Chester E. Gaiter, who died in 2010, is listed as having multiple allegations of sexual abuse brought against him from the 1970s to 1980s. At the time the allegations surfaced, the province said he was infirm. He had pastoral assignments at Rockhurst High School and five in the St. Louis area — at St. Matthew’s Parish, Cardinal Ritter High School, St. Joseph’s Parish in East St. Louis, Ill., Jesuit Hall Community and Fusz Pavilion Jesuit Community.
▪ Paul C. Pilgram is listed as having multiple allegations of sexual abuse against him from the 1970s to the 1990s. He had pastoral assignments at Rockhurst High School; three in St. Louis at St. Louis University High School, Fusz Pavilion Jesuit Community and White House Jesuit Retreat Office; Regis Jesuit High School in Centennial, Colo., and St. Stephen’s Mission in Wyoming. He was removed from ministry in 2003 and lives under supervision.
▪ Burton J. Fraser, who died in 1971, is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the 1950s while he was a member of the Missouri Province. He later became a member of the Wisconsin Province in 1955. The province noted Fraser was dead when the allegation was received. He had pastoral assignments at Rockhurst High School, St. Mary’s College in Kansas, St. Francis Mission in South Dakota, Sacred Heart Parish in Denver, Marquette University in Milwaukee, chaplain for the U.S. Military, Mt. Carmel in Pueblo, Colo., and Creighton University in Omaha.
In a statement released to some media outlets Friday, including Fox 4, Rockhurst High School said that the last year any of the five Jesuits served at the high school was 1984. It also said three reports of alleged misconduct related to any Jesuit’s time at the high school “were immediately reported to the Province.”
“Rockhurst High School prays for all victims of sexual abuse and their families,” the statement said.
Rockhurst University also released a statement Friday to KMBC and other local media, adding it supported the province’s decision to release the list.
“We believe transparency is the best way to rebuild damaged trust,” the statement read. “We offer prayers of support for all who have suffered as a result of sexual abuse by members of the clergy.”
St. Francis Xavier Parish, where Kraus once served, has not commented publicly on the list, but posted a link to it on its Facebook page Friday.
