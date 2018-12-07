Local

One injured Friday night after motorcycle crash in Overland Park

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 07, 2018 10:10 PM

Overland Park police investigate crash at 109th, Quivira

Overland Park police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at 109th Street and Quivira Road Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Police said the motorcycle driver was injured.
By
Up Next
Overland Park police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at 109th Street and Quivira Road Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Police said the motorcycle driver was injured.
By

One person was taken to a hospital Friday night after collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Overland Park.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. at 109th Street and Quivira Road.

Scanner reports indicated an injured motorcycle driver was seen lying on the roadway after the crash.

Police later said the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  