One injured Friday night after motorcycle crash in Overland Park

One person was taken to a hospital Friday night after collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Overland Park.
It happened around 5:10 p.m. at 109th Street and Quivira Road.
Scanner reports indicated an injured motorcycle driver was seen lying on the roadway after the crash.
Police later said the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation.
