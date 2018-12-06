Ahead of President Trump’s visit, city warns drivers not to park near Crown Center

If you had any plans to park near Crown Center Friday in downtown Kansas City, you might want to consider other options.

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit, drivers are being warned that their vehicles will be towed if they park in the area.

Trump will be in town Friday for the last day of the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, 1 East Pershing Road. The president is scheduled to speak in front of law enforcement officials and prosecutors about noon. The conference goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Specific information about possible street closures during the president’s visit has not been released.

John Baccala, a spokesman for the city’s neighborhood services, said anyone who parks “along the street in the area around the Crown Center” should move their vehicle. Towing will start at 7 a.m., he said.

Friday will mark the eighth time Trump has visited the state as president.

The last time he was in Kansas City, it was for the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars at Municipal Auditorium on July 24.

Before that visit, Kansas City police warned of street closures downtown, offering specific information about which streets to avoid.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, said police were told ahead of time about part of the president’s planned route to the venue in July.

On Thursday afternoon, Becchina said police have not received information this time concerning the president’s route ahead of his Friday visit.

Police referred questions regarding closures to the Secret Service, which did not disclose those plans Thursday.

“There many things at play in every visit and every one is different when a president comes to town,” Becchina said in an email to The Star.