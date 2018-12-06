Big shakeup at Fox 4: Meteorologist Mike Thompson, sports anchor Al Wallace leaving

Three of Fox 4’s anchors announced they will be leaving the station later this month.
Chief meteorologist Mike Thompson, along with sports anchors/reporters Al Wallace and Jason Lamb, will have their last days at the station in the coming weeks.
Thompson, who joined Fox 4 in 1992 and had worked at other Kansas City stations, provided weather updates during the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. He told of his plans on Tuesday.
“Everybody comes to this point at some time and you have to make a hard decision, and I’ve kind of hit that fork in the road and I’m deciding to take another path,” Thompson said. “This is the end of my television career coming up over the next couple of weeks, I’ll still be here through Dec. 21, which is my last day on the air. It’s not an end to my tenure in Kansas City. We’re staying in Kansas City, but it’s a change of pace.”
Wallace, who anchors sports Sunday through Friday evenings at Fox 4, made his announcement Wednesday night. His final day will be Dec. 20.
“In 1985, I started working at WDAF-TV here in Kansas City,” Wallace said. “That was 33 years ago. I’ve been in broadcasting now for 40 years, and after 33 years at this station, my last day to work at this station will be two weeks from tomorrow night. It’s been a blast, it’s also been a challenge and that’s what has brought me to the end of the road here at WDAF at the end of this month.”
“I’ve seen enough games and practices and press conference and everything else and the evolution of what we’ve called sports and I’ve done most of it here on signal hill,” he added. “Forty years is a long time and I’ve got to say I feel comfortable with the decision that I’ve made.”
Lamb, who graduated from the University of Kansas, joined Fox 4 in August 2002. He told The Star that his last day will be Dec. 28. All three reportedly were offered buyouts by Fox 4.
The moves come days after the Nexstar Media Group announced a $4.1 billion deal to buy the Tribune Media Company, which owns Fox 4.
Comments