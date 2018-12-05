Kansas City area may see some light snow Thursday, weather service says

Part of the greater Kansas City area could see some light snow Thursday morning, creating some slick spots for commuters, the National Weather Service said.
The weather service office, based in Pleasant Hill, said “a quick-moving” storm system is expected to bring less than an inch of snow, primarily in areas across west-central, central and eastern Missouri. This includes Cass, Johnson, Bates, Lafayette and Ray counties.
According to the weather service forecast for Kansas City, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the early-morning hours Thursday with a low temperature around 32 followed by a 60 percent chance of snow before 9 a.m.
Snow or no snow, the weather service warns this weekend is supposed to be chilly.
Wind chills Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning are expected to range from zero in northwest Missouri to the low teens in the central part of the state.
