Northbound I-49 closed near Peculiar, Mo., after multiple crashes

Northbound Interstate 49 near Peculiar, Mo., has closed after multiple crashes in the area, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
At least two wrecks were reported in the area shortly after noon. One person was killed, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crashes occurred on Interstate 49 just north of Missouri Route J. The Missouri Highway Patrol and the Peculiar Police Department were working at the scene of the crashes.
Details about what lead up to the crashes and what injuries may have occurred were not immediately available.
