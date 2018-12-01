Dole Institute to display memorial for George H.W. Bush

A memorial display honoring former President George H.W. Bush and his relationship with former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole will be set up for public viewing Monday by the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas starting Monday, according to a news release from the university.
Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday at the age of 94 at his home in Houston.
Bob and Elizabeth Dole released a statement Saturday, calling Bush “a cherished servant leader who has truly been the man for all seasons.”
“President Bush answered the call to serve whenever our nation needed him — and we needed him often and in so many important capacities... He brought wisdom, a keen sense of mission and diplomacy, incomparable patriotism, along with compassion and humanity to each and every assignment he accepted on behalf of the American people,” the statement said.
Guests are invited to sign a memorial book at the Dole Institute early next week, which will be presented to the Bush family.
The display will be available to the general public beginning at noon Monday.
Admission to the Dole Institute is free.
Bush came to the Dole Institute in 2008 when he received the Dole Leadership Prize for his long career in public service.
