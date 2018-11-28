‘Massive delays,’ as oil tanker crash shuts down I-435 east of Kansas City

Highway officials were warning of “massive delays” on Interstate 435 Wednesday afternoon after an oil tanker crash forced emergency crews to shut down the interstate in both directions at Truman Road.
At 5 p.m. the southbound lanes were open on I-435, but only one lane was open on the northbound lanes. Northbound traffic was backed up more than four miles.
The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out a warning on Twitter about 3:30 p.m. that a major crash had shut down the highway.
Traffic was quickly backing up severely in both directions, as officials urged motorists to find alternate routes.
