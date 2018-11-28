Kansas chemist whose deportation was imminent now will stay until at least 2022

A Lawrence professor fighting deportation to his homeland of Bangladesh learned Tuesday that his case trial has been scheduled for April 27, 2022.

That means for now Syed Jamal — who has been a student, researcher and professor in the Kansas City region for more than 30 years — will be allowed to remain here until then with his wife and three U.S.-born children. They and some supporters were with Jamal Tuesday in the courtroom for the scheduling docket.

At the trial, Jamal will be seeking asylum.

“He has a fear of returning to Bangladesh, with the way scholars and Western thinkers are being treated there,” said Michael Sharma-Crawford, Jamal’s attorney.

There is another issue in Jamal’s case over whether he is eligible for a cancellation of his removal, or deportation order. Immigration judge Glen R. Baker could rule on that before the scheduled trial date, but if that ruling goes against Jamal he can appeal it, Sharma-Crawford said.

Either way, Jamal should be able to remain in the United States at least until the trial, Sharma-Crawford said.

Jamal had been in this country legally on student and work visas but they expired. He had been allowed to stay under supervisory orders, meaning he had to report regularly to ICE.

But to his surprise, Jamal was arrested in January as he was preparing to take his daughter to school. He was held nearly two months in the Platte County jail and was on a plane to Hawaii when the Board of Immigration Appeals granted him a stay of removal. Later, a U.S. District Court judge ordered him released pending a review of his case.

Jamal’s plight gained international attention during ongoing controversy over immigration policies and enforcement under President Donald Trump’s administration.





Jamal has said he has faith in the judicial system.

“Now we know my dad is guaranteed at least four years, but we also don’t know if he’ll be here after that,” Jamal’s son, Taseen, told Fox 4 News after Tuesday’s scheduling docket.