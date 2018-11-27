Kansas City Public Schools cancel class for Wednesday, Nov. 28, will provide lunches

For the third day in a row, Kansas City Public Schools won’t have classes due to icy road conditions from Sunday’s snow storm, according to a message posted on the district’s website Tuesday night.
While classes have been canceled in the district for Wednesday, KCPS said it plans on opening the doors to some of its buildings to serve free sack lunches and hot meals to school-age children.
The lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gladstone Elementary, East High School, Northeast Middle School, the Central Academy of Excellence and the African-Centered College Preparatory Academy Lower Campus.
Other public school districts in the Kansas City area have said they have plans to be open Wednesday, including the North Kansas City School District, Blue Springs School District and Grandview C-4 School District — all of which made announcements on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
