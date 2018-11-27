Driver took his eyes off the road ‘to pick up his drink’ in fatal KC crash: police

An 85-year-old woman who was critically injured in a Nov. 20 wreck in the Northland died Monday, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police identified the woman as Alena A. Albright of Kansas City.
The wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 20, at Northeast 54th Street and North Oak Trafficway, when the driver of a southbound Dodge Charger “took his eyes off the roadway to pick up his drink,” according to police.
The Dodge hit an eastbound Ford Escape driven by Albright, police said.
Albright was taken to a hospital. She died Monday.
Police have issued no citations. The wreck remains under investigation, police said Tuesday.
