Shawnee man was one of nine killed in Missouri wrecks over Thanksgiving holiday

A Shawnee man was one of nine people who died from injuries in traffic crashes on Missouri highways over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Larry K. Whittet, 60, was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 29 near St. Joseph on Wednesday.
It was one of 587 crashes the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to over the Thanksgiving holiday, which the patrol considered to run from 6 p.m. Wednesday through midnight Sunday.
Whittet’s wreck, like many others, happened before a winter storm made roads across the state dangerous.
He was headed south on I-29 about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when his vehicle collided with another vehicle near the St. Joseph city limits, according to the patrol.
Whittet’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. The other vehicle fled from the scene. Whittet was taken to a hospital where he died Friday morning.
Others who died in crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period were Jessica M. Kremer, 33, of Pacific, Mo.; Michael L. Albright, 51, of Fredericktown, Mo.; Al D. Parson, 48, of Laquey, Mo.; Clara I. Silva, 62, of New Franklin, Mo.; Aaron W. Williams, 48, of Farber, Mo.; Marsha D. Rupel, 60, of Fair Grove, Mo.; Sara L. Shepard, 31, of St. Charles, Mo., and Tahkota T. Christiansen, 18, of Richmond, Mo.
In addition to the nine deaths, another 108 people were injured in crashes.
Troopers stopped 86 people suspected of driving while intoxicated and arrested 67 people on drug-related charges.
