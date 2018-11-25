Man struck and killed by train Saturday trying to cross tracks in Olathe

A man was struck and killed by a train Saturday while trying to cross a set of railroad tracks in Olathe, according to police.
Olathe police were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. to investigate a pedestrian stuck by a train near West Dennis and South Kansas avenues.
Officer found the man dead. A preliminary investigation indicated the man was trying to cross the tracks when he was hit.
The death remains under investigation by Olathe police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
