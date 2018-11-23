Motorist killed in head-on collision in KC; Rep. Cleaver among those helping at scene

A 32-year-old man was killed Friday morning in a head-on collision at East Gregory Boulevard near Crest Drive in east Kansas City.
The wreck happened just before 11 a.m. The driver of a black Corvette was eastbound in the westbound lane of Gregory Boulevard when it approached a westbound Ford F-150 pickup, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The pickup driver tried to avoid the head-on collision by swerving to his left; but the driver of the Corvette swerved to the right.
The vehicles collided head-on.
Several people who witnessed the crash, including U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, helped pull the victims from the wreckage.
Cleaver was on his way to a meeting when he drove upon the wreck, according to a statement issued by Cleaver’s office.
It appeared that one of the motorists was unconscious behind the steering wheel of one of the cars. Cleaver and three other bystanders helped pull the man to safety as fire quickly spread across the engine block, the statement said.
Cleaver drove away once paramedics arrived.
The driver of Corvette was rushed to a hospital, where he died. He was later identified by police as Christopher D. Roe Jr., of Raytown.
The pickup driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, according to police.
“I was just helping the same as every other person on the scene,” Cleaver said in the statement. “Tonight, my prayers will be for this man and his family during this holiday season.”
Reporter Kaitlyn Schwers contributed to this report.
