New snow forecast: ‘Dangerous travel conditions’ in KC area with winter storm watch

It is looking more likely that the Kansas City area will get snow on Sunday — as much as 4 inches.

The National Weather Service issued a forecast Friday morning that warned of dangerous travel conditions Sunday, especially to the north. It said confidence is high for significant snow totals.

“Rain is expected to change over into snow Sunday morning,” the forecast said. “Snow accumulations of 4-plus inches will be possible on Sunday north of a St. Joseph to Kirksville line with lesser amounts south including 2 to 4 inches in the KC Metro. This will lead to icy and snow-covered roadways.”

Winds are expected to cause drifting snow and occasional whiteout conditions.

“Dangerous travel conditions on a high-volume holiday weekend,” the Weather Service said.

Kansas State University in Manhattan announced Friday it will reopen its residence halls early, at 3 p.m. Saturday, for returning students who don’t want to be driving on Sunday. The dining halls, however, will remain closed until Monday morning.

Winter storm watches will be in effect from northwestern Nebraska to northwestern Illinois. The storm watch for the Kansas City area will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday will seem balmy with a high of 60 degrees before temperatures are expected to plunge into a low of 21 degrees overnight Sunday. Temperatures should climb back to freezing and above on Monday and Tuesday.

For perspective, Kansas City has not experienced a 3-inch snowfall since February 2014.