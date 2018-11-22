Holiday lights go on at the Plaza as Mayor James flips switch, local stars perform

On a lovely, mild Thanksgiving night, thousands of Kansas Citians gathered for the 89th annual holiday lighting ceremony at the Country Club Plaza.
Mayor Sly James, who leaves office next August, did the honors by flipping the switch with the help of 8-year-old Tony chosen from the audience, illuminating the outline of the 15-block shopping center in festive, multicolored strands of bulbs. The display will shine daily through Jan. 13.
The ceremony was followed by fireworks and a concert by Kansas City’s beloved Irish rock band, The Elders. It’s one of the group’s last concerts, as the musicians are calling it quits after 2018.
Also featured at the event was “The Voice” participant Casi Joy of Smithville.
A one-hour concert included other local musicians who were on “The Voice”: Rachel Byerley from Johnson County and Kansas Citian Jake Wells. Also featured was the Kansas City-based eclectic Mexican rock band Maria The Mexican.
The emcee this year was meteorologist Gary Lezak of KSHB, which will broadcast live from the Plaza.
The main sponsor of the lighting ceremony is the Kansas City Power & Light Co.
