OnStar alerts police to fatal crash on Bruce R. Watkins Drive in Kansas City

Police responding to a possible rollover crash reported by an OnStar communications system Monday discovered the body of a person who had been ejected from a vehicle.
The fatal crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. Monday along Bruce R. Watkins Drive near 75th Street. The person had been ejected during the crash and was dead when officers arrived.
OnStar, a subsidiary of General Motors that offers subscription-based communications, navigation, remote diagnostics and emergency services, led officers to the crash, according to police.
Officers found the vehicle down an embankment in a thick tree line.
The name of the person killed in the wreck had not yet been released Monday morning.
