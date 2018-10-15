OnStar lead police to fatal crash in Kansas City. The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. along Bruce R. Watkins Parkway near 75th Street. The car was found down an embankment in a thick treeline. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from May.
Local

OnStar alerts police to fatal crash on Bruce R. Watkins Drive in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

October 15, 2018 10:29 AM

Police responding to a possible rollover crash reported by an OnStar communications system Monday discovered the body of a person who had been ejected from a vehicle.

The fatal crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. Monday along Bruce R. Watkins Drive near 75th Street. The person had been ejected during the crash and was dead when officers arrived.

OnStar, a subsidiary of General Motors that offers subscription-based communications, navigation, remote diagnostics and emergency services, led officers to the crash, according to police.

Officers found the vehicle down an embankment in a thick tree line.

The name of the person killed in the wreck had not yet been released Monday morning.

